Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.79. 1,360,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,663. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

