Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $437.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.78 and its 200 day moving average is $425.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

