Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,135,000 after buying an additional 90,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $281.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

