Inspire Investing LLC Sells 142 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

