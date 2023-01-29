Inspire Investing LLC Sells 686 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.62 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average is $309.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

