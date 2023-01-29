Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,789,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

