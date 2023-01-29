Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$231.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $131.64 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.76.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

