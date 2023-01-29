Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after buying an additional 268,408 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,769,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,002,000 after buying an additional 263,124 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,888,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.51 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

