Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 1.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBJP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. 212,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.