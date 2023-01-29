InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,200 at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($66.86) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($68.34) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,762.50 ($71.34).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,688 ($70.42) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,728 ($70.92). The stock has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,931.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,017.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,810.24.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

