InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. Citigroup lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

