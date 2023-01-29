InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. Citigroup lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,610.71.

NYSE IHG opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

