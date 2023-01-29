Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.34) to GBX 1,470 ($18.20) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICGUF stock remained flat at $14.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group Plc provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. It is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years’ history, investing across the capital structure. It operates across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

