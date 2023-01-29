International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.75) to GBX 144 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of International Distributions Services stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 4,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

See Also

