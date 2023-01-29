Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

INTU stock traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.62. 1,724,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.43 and its 200-day moving average is $411.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

