Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $318.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.53.

ISRG opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

