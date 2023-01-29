Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.27. 50,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

