Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.26. 56,441,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361,656. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

