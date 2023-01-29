IPVERSE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $597,827.83 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

