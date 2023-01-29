Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.49 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

