iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $81.73 during trading hours on Friday. 3,822,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

