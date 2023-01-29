iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $81.73 during trading hours on Friday. 3,822,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
