iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 5,524,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
