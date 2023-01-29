iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 5,524,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.