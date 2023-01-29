iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,470. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 138,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,901.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 324,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 316,194 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14,507.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.