iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,470. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
