iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 15,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,852. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $66.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

