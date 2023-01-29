iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 978,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 343,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,971. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.