iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $24.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 705,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,027. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.