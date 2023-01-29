iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,611,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,709,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,813,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

