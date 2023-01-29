iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.10. 1,430,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

