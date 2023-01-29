iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.10. 1,430,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

