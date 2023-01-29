iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IVV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
