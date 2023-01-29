iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.