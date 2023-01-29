iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

