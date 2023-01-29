IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 907,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 678.6 days.

IWG Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

IWG Company Profile

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

