J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 2,482 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 7.4% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

