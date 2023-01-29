Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 723,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,233. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

