JOE 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, JOE has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

