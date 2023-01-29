JOE (JOE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.81 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. JOE has a market cap of $71.81 million and $2.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

