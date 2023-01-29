JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $16.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.