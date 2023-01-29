JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 750

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.40) to GBX 546 ($6.76) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.80) to GBX 645 ($7.99) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 600 ($7.43) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.00.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

