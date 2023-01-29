Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 11,636 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 11,921,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,002,725. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

