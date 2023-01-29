Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 480.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 182,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,227. The company has a current ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.89%.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.