Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 990 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,414,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

