Keep Network (KEEP) Price Up 100% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Keep Network has a market cap of $191.87 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
