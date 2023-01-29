Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Trading Up 9.5 %

Khiron Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mackie cut shares of Khiron Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

