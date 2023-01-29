KickToken (KICK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,831.56

KickToken (KICK) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $942,865.94 and $180,831.56 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00217541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,382,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,382,540 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,382,540.87301259. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00687853 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,684.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

