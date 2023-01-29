KickToken Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $793,283.37 and approximately $180,810.28 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00215604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,382,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,382,540 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,382,540.87301259. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00687853 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,684.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

