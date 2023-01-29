Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
KINS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
