Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.2 days.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Knight Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.77.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
