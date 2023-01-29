Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.2 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Knight Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

