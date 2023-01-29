Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price Hits $0.83 (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $169.68 million and $2,193.05 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

