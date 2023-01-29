LCX Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.48 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $105.48 million and $2.96 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

