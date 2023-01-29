Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 18,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.