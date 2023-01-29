Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 2,211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 581.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Li Ning stock remained flat at $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.
Li Ning Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.