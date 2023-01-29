Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 2,211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 581.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Li Ning stock remained flat at $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

